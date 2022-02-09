Plans to transform north Derbyshire shop into a micropub will create community 'asset'

Developers have submitted a proposal to create the micropub on Cherry Tree Drive, Killamarsh, next to the former Bull and Badger pub.

They say the site has ‘historically’ been a drinking venue – with the Bull and Badger serving the community for many years before it was transformed into flats.

The two-storey building is made up of two ground-floor units with flats above them.

A design and access statement, submitted by the Northern Design Partnership on behalf of the applicant, said: “The proposals are for a micropub which will enhance the area by providing a social asset for the surrounding community.”

The proposal includes creating a side extension, which is equal to the size of one previously given planning consent in 2005.

"The design of the extension has been carefully considered to meet the requirements of the applicant, whilst respecting the neighbouring properties,” the Northern Design Partnership spokesperson said.

"The scale, proportions and materials of the extension are in keeping with the existing building and surrounding context.”

Documents add: “The layout includes the current retail unit, which is to be converted into a micropub.

"A small lounge, toilet facilities, storage space and small outside enclosed seating area are included in the plans.”

North East Derbyshire District Council will make a decision on whether to grant planning permission – with several residents already objecting to the proposal on the authority’s website.

Stacey Shaw, who lives nearby, is concerned about the amount of traffic created and the risk of ‘unsociable behaviour’.

Another resident has written to say they are opposed to the plan because of ‘potential late-night noise’.

However, Wayne Marsden hailed the plans as a ‘great idea’.

“Having lost the Bull and Badger public house a few years ago, the local residents that live in the large estates surrounding this building will benefit from the new micropub and the social aspect it brings,” he said.

“The 'Stop n Shop' operated as a off licence for approximately years, selling alcohol within licence regulations.

"The proposed opening and closing times are similar to the shops times and are both sensible and respectful to the local residents.”