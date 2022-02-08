Homes could be demolished to make way for 72 new-build properties in 'major development' near Chesterfield

Rykneld Homes has submitted a planning application to North East Derbyshire District Council for ‘a mixed tenure regeneration scheme’ at Whiteleas Avenue, North Wingfield.

The housing company, which manages and maintains properties on behalf of the council, says the existing properties are ‘predominantly vacant with a proportion used for existing dwellings’.

A similar scheme proposed six years ago, to build 50 properties on land next to the Whiteleas estate, was met with anger by residents who wanted to keep their current homes.

Plans have been submitted to demolish 16 homes and buld 72 new properties at Whiteleas Avenue in North Wingfield.

Rykneld Homes and North East Derbyshire District Council were behind the plans in 2016.

A design and access statement is yet to be published on the council website – although Rykneld Homes says more details will be available soon.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm we have submitted a planning application to North East Derbyshire District Council for a mixed tenure regeneration scheme for 72 new homes.

“All required information will be available on the council’s planning portal once the application has been validated.”

The council describes the plans as a ‘major development’.

One resident has already written a letter of objection to the plans, claiming parking is currently ‘horrendous’ nearby and the development will only make matters worse.

Jody Walters added: “We were told the new accommodation would be bungalows.

"I’m not happy that this has not been stuck to and now there will be houses overlooking our garden.

"These should be bungalows as we were told it would be like for like when the question was raised at one of the meetings.”

The properties will include 35 market houses, 27 ‘social, affordable or intermediate rent’ homes and 10 affordable properties for homeowners.

A biodiversity report has also been published on the council website, which calls for a further investigation on roosting bats in existing buildings.

The report by Baker Consultants adds: “If any of the buildings are considered to have potential for roosting bats, or evidence of roosting bats is found, further survey work will be required.”