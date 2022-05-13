Plans to return old landmark Derbyshire grammar school building to its 'former glory'

Amber Valley Borough Council has acquired the former Heanor Grammar School as part of a town centre regeneration programme.

Council chiefs say the Grade II-listed school, on Mundy Street, Heanor, which was previously owned by Derby firm Vale Property Limited, has ‘visibly deteriorated’ in recent years.

Pictures inside the building show walls covered in graffiti.

It is now set to be restored as a mixed-use development, with some work and business space, as well as community facilities for residents to use.

Councillor Tony Harper, Amber Valley’s cabinet member for regeneration, said: “It is with huge pleasure that we are able to announce the acquisition of the former grammar school site.

“I’m also pleased that we’ve been able to hit the ground running, by appointing the architect and commencing the procurement of the principal contractor, so that we can meet what are very challenging deadlines.

“The council is fully aware of how important the building is to the local community and also Heanor’s heritage, and we will now be in a position to preserve and re-purpose it for future generations.”

Previous plans by the former owner to turn the listed building into 24 apartments, a with a further nine apartments in the former science block and 19 homes in the school grounds, were turned down in 2018.

Heanor Grammar School operated at the site from 1912 until 19760.