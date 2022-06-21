The North Derbyshire Youth Football League announced it had purchased the old BRSA Sports and Social Club on Station Road, Hollingwood. The organisation intends to renovate the 8.87 acre site, using it as a football venue – as well as opening a social club with function rooms.

Andy Bagshaw, chairman of the NDYFL, said: “It is the NDYFL’s intention to operate the venue as one of our mini soccer venues on the grass pitches, and to redevelop the existing buildings to reopen them as the NDYFL HQ and a Sports and Social Club. This will have function rooms and facilities available to hire for our member clubs and the local community.

“We are pleased to be working with the Hollingwood Residents Association (HRA), who have been very supportive and keen to operate some of their events from the building once it is operational, to the benefit of the whole community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Old BRSA club Hollingwood. Andy Bagshaw and Johnny Hodkin who run a football organisation that is buying the old club to turn it into a football venue/social club.

“The buildings are in a state of disrepair and have become a focus for anti-social behaviour – the NDYFL will be securing the building prior to redevelopment and meeting with the local community to discuss the plans.”

The site will form the NDYFL’s head office. They currently operate three other mini soccer super centres at Brookfield School in Brampton, The Arc in Clowne and Cavendish Fields in Matlock. The addition of the Hollingwood venue will give them additional capacity to accommodate new teams that have shown an interest in joining the growing league.

Andy Bagshaw added: “The NDYFL is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers, I would like to thank the league committee for supporting myself and Jonny Hodkin, our vice chairman and mini soccer co-ordinator, in securing this new facility. Many thanks to the financial representatives Danny and Kevin for their help arranging the funding, and also to Staveley Town Council for advising on grants and further funding options, which we will be pursuing following this purchase.”

For further information, email [email protected].

Old BRSA club Hollingwood. Andy Bagshaw and Johnny Hodkin who run a football organisation that is buying the old club to turn it into a football venue/social club.

Old BRSA club Hollingwood. Andy Bagshaw and Johnny Hodkin who run a football organisation that is buying the old club to turn it into a football venue/social club.

Old BRSA club Hollingwood.