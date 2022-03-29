Plans to demolish north Derbyshire garages for new homes given green light

Developers have been given permission to build two dormer bungalows and three houses on land to the south west of Manor House, off Station Road, Pilsley.

North East Derbyshire District Council has given TF Properties the go ahead for the proposal despite a number of objection letters from people in the village.

Concerns include the access road not being suitable to serve more dwellings and that additional traffic will further erode the road surface and cause a danger to pedestrians.

Plans to bulldoze a block of garages off Station Road, Pilsley, north Derbyshire and build homes on the land have been approved. Image: Google Maps.

Others fear a loss of privacy through overlooking of their properties.

Local resident Janet Churm said: “As Manor Close is an unadopted road I feel that the additional HGV vehicles that would need to use the road to access the plots would cause further damage to the already poor state of the road.

“Also the extra cars and other vehicles using the road on a daily basis not to mention the dustbin lorries also using the road each week would also cause further wear and tear on the road.”

Julie Hays said in a letter to the council that she had concerns about loss of habitat for animals including badgers and birds such as buzzards.

Planning case officers said there were not sufficient grounds to block the development.