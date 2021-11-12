Plans to convert old restaurant into bar in Chesterfield town centre approved

The former Rising Sun Chinese restaurant, located on Holywell Street in Chesterfield, can be converted into The Dirty Habit.

According to a borough council report: “The proposed opening hours are 11am until 1am Monday to Saturday and 11am to 2am on Sundays and Bank Holidays inside.

Chesterfield's old Rising Sun restaurant is to be turned into a new bar.

“Externally it is proposed to close the outer area to customers at 12am and to not allow music externally at any time.

“The rear garden area will include ‘pagodas’ to the eastern side, an outdoor bar, a new roof to an existing covered area and other features to make the garden area useable.

“The proposed rear garden is considered to be a vast improvement to the current situation and would be an attractive addition to the area’s outside seating areas in drinking establishments.”

The borough council has also received a premises licence application from Kerry B Bars Ltd, the company behind The Dirty Habit.