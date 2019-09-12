Plans to build almost 90 homes in a Derbyshire village have been lodged

Plans to build almost 90 new homes in a Derbyshire village have been lodged.

The proposed residential development of 87 properties by Avant Homes is for land to the rear of Skinner Street in Creswell.

The dwellings will include terraced, semi-detached and detached houses.

The plans state: "The site presents a logical opportunity for new housing as a second phase to ongoing residential development immediately to the south.

"The development of the site for residential purposes offers the opportunity to improve the appearance of the site and deliver much needed new housing, in a locality where the council continues to support growth."

View the full plans on the Bolsover District Council website using reference 19/00475/FUL.