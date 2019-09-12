This video of opera singer Maxwell Thorpe in Chesterfield town centre will electrify you

The voice of young opera singer Maxwell Thorpe has been wowing shoppers in Chesterfield town centre today.

Councillor Barry Lewis, leader of Derbyshire County Council, filmed the above video of the baritone - who is in his 20s and from Sheffield - singing Time to Say Goodbye (Con te partiro).

Opera singer Maxwell Thorpe in Chesterfield town centre.

Coun Lewis said: "Maxwell really is extraordinary and has a remarkable talent.

"He had the hairs on my arms and neck standing up!"

Maxwell, who has performed in Chesterfield and many other areas across the UK over the years, previously told the media: "I can only improve and the more I improve the more people will see the beauty of the voice.

"It’s a gift, I can't take any accolade from it"

He added: "A guy took a video of me in Doncaster - he called me 'Chavarotti'.

"It is very funny, it is a pun - the guy was sincere, there wasn't any harm meant by it."

Maxwell will perform at St Andrews Church in Sheffield next month.

To book tickets, visit here.

