Plans for padel courts at a Derbyshire golf course have been submitted

Plans to build padel courts at a Derbyshire golf course have been submitted.

The proposal, submitted by Trent Lock Golf and Country Club in Lock Lane, Sawley, would see four padel courts built close to the existing practice greens and car park.

If approved by Erewash Borough Council, two of the padel courts would include a retractable roof to shield players from the elements.

Padel is a racquet sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, typically played in doubles format on a walled court that is smaller than a tennis court, often on astro-turf.

Artist’s impressions of the courts show a blue surface and mesh fencing along with a number of overhead lights.

A report submitted with the application states that the golf course is under new ownership and management and hopes that padel courts will bring in new customers, potentially from a broader demographic.

It details: “The introduction of padel courts will play a pivotal role in expanding the club’s offerings.

“Padel, a fast-growing racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, has taken the world by storm, and its potential benefits for club membership, ancillary sporting activities, and the food and beverage arm of the business are significant.

“This exciting addition could create fresh opportunities for engagement, member retention, tourist attraction and crucial revenue generation across various facets of the club’s operations.

“The addition of padel courts presents an opportunity to diversify the sporting experiences available at Trent Lock Golf and Country Club.

“Padel is a highly social, accessible, and fun sport that appeals to a broad demographic, from beginners to more experienced athletes young and old.

“For many members, the introduction of a new sport at the club could be the perfect way to reignite their passion for fitness and recreation, fostering a sense of excitement and anticipation among existing and prospective members.

“A key advantage of padel is its relatively low learning curve and fast-paced nature, making it an ideal activity for those who may not have previously engaged in tennis or other racquet sports.

“This accessibility opens up the club to new members who may not have joined specifically for golf but are drawn to the sport’s inclusive atmosphere and social aspect.

“The provision of padel courts could serve as a catalyst for attracting younger demographics, families, and individuals seeking a more varied leisure experience, which could, in turn, bolster membership numbers and pay to play in both golf and padel. “Furthermore, for current members, the availability of padel courts could become a key factor in improving retention rates.”

The facility, if approved, appears to be the second padel-specific facility in Erewash, with Padel T operating from Rutland Sports Park in Ilkeston.