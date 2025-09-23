Plans for new Starbucks coffee shop and drive-through takeaway in Chesterfield make progress
The borough council has approved a change of use application for the old Frankie & Benny’s restaurant at Alma Leisure Park, off Derby Road. A planning statement, issued in May 2025, said the proposed operator would be Starbucks.
Under the plan, part of the building would be demolished to make way for the drive-through element. Seven of the 36 existing car parking spaces would be lost and the number of disabled spaced halved to two.
The proposed business would be open from 6am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.
Employee numbers have not been given on the application form which was submitted by Canada Life Ltd.
