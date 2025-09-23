Plans for a new coffee shop/cafe/restaurant and drive-through takeaway in Chesterfield are making progress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The borough council has approved a change of use application for the old Frankie & Benny’s restaurant at Alma Leisure Park, off Derby Road. A planning statement, issued in May 2025, said the proposed operator would be Starbucks.

Under the plan, part of the building would be demolished to make way for the drive-through element. Seven of the 36 existing car parking spaces would be lost and the number of disabled spaced halved to two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed business would be open from 6am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

Employee numbers have not been given on the application form which was submitted by Canada Life Ltd.

*For the latest public notices from your area, please visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk