Plans for luxury glamping site in Derbyshire

The application, submitted by High Peak Retreat, is for full planning permission including change of use for 15 glamping units, five motorcaravan pitches and associated facilities including an activity Yurt on land off Long Lane, in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Documentation supporting the application states: "The proposal is for the creation of a small scale, high quality holiday retreat comprising of 15 glamping units (glamping pods, safari tents, yurts, geodesic domes and Shepherd’s huts), together with five motorcaravan pitches (non-trailed units).

"The proposal concentrates on low key, quiet recreational activities (walking, cycling, fishing, bird watching, pony trekking/horse riding), with on-site activities such as yoga and fitness classes within a yurt style structure."

Stock image - the application seeks permission for a mixture of glamping pods, safari tents, yurts, Shepherd's huts and geodesic domes.

It adds: “The proposal involves no permanent buildings and is proposed to be for seasonal use only (March 1 to October 31). All the glamping units are fully mobile structures.”

Documents also state that a collection service from Chapel railwayway station would be offered to holidaymakers visiting High Peak Retreat by train to reduce car journeys and encourage use of public transport. Bicycle hire would be offered on site and there would also be charging points for electric cars.

The site would create four full time and four full time jobs, the application form states.

The plans are now open for public consultation until August 26. They will then be considered by High Peak Borough Council planning officers.