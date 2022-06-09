Plans for 15m-high 5G mast on busy Chesterfield road

A proposal to site the pole and associated infrastructure on land opposite Matlock Road, Walton, has been submitted by industry giant Three.

The company argues that high-speed mobile connectivity is the ‘lifeblood of a community’.

But similar proposals in the Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire areas have proved controversial.

The mast would be sited close to the junction of Matlock Road and Harper Hill, Walton, Chesterfield. Image: Google Maps.

Councillors turned down plans for a 20m-high 5G mast at the junction of Cromwell Road and Newbold Road, Newbold, on grounds that such poles are ‘blighting the landscape’ of Chesterfield.

An earlier application for a 20-high mast in Spital Lane, Chesterfield, met a similar fate because it would have meant clearing an area of trees.

However, permission has been granted for a mast at Canal Wharf, Chesterfield, despite some concern from residents.

Mobile UK argues that 5G is a ‘truly transformational’ technology and safe.

A briefing document submitted as part of the application quotes the World Health Organisation.

It says: “A large number of studies have been performed over the last two decades to assess whether mobile phones pose a potential health risk. To date, no adverse health effects have been established as being caused by mobile phone use.”

A Three spokesperson previously told us: “We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and this site will be critical to making that happen.

“Masts needs to be situated where people will be using the service and, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.