Three defends latest Chesterfield 5G mast proposal amid public opposition

Three submitted the application to Chesterfield Borough Council for a street pole on a site in Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall,

In December, Three submitted the application to Chesterfield Borough Council for a street pole on a site in Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, this followed the authority’s rejection of its earlier application for a mast in Spital Lane, Chesterfield, on the grounds that it would have meant felling a small woodland.

Numerous members of the public have now objected to this latest digital push.

Dean Rhodes, who represents Inkersall Green on Staveley Town Council, said he strongly opposed it due to the ‘unsightly’ structure being visible from Middlecroft, Staveley, Hollingwood and Inkersall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He commented: “The traffic is busy around that area as it is without works vans entering and a new housing estate going in that location.

“There is a school across the road from this proposal and there isn’t enough scientific evidence to show that these do not harm the members of public.”

A spokesman for Three said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses in Inkersall.

“We want to offer the community a reliable network experience and this site will be critical to making that happen.

“Masts needs to be situated where people will be using the service and, in precise locations to ensure the widest breadth of coverage.

“We carry out extensive searches and surveys to evaluate all the options.”