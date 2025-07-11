Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

188 Somersall Lane, Somersall, Chesterfield: Remove one ash tree.

10 Burgess Close, Hasland: First floor rear extension, first floor side extension and front porch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

20 Newbold Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield: One and two storey side and rear extension, alterations to the dwelling and demolition of existing garage.

Find out what new-build properties are planned for your neighbourhood.

32 Compton Street, Chesterfield: Use of premises as two C3 use flats.

Customer Service Centre, 85 New Square, Chesterfield: Building, car park and directional signage.

12 Vicar Lane, Chesterfield: Redecoration and replacement of shopfront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

75 Moorland View Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Crown lift one European lime tree to the crown break (approximately 7m in height) and a 30% reduction of a willow tree.

Land off Bent Lane, Bent Lane, Staveley: Outline application with all matters reserved for access for up to 200 dwellings with vehicular access from Bent Lane.

Land at garage site, Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Change of use of land to a storage use, siting of shipping containers and installation of fencing and gating.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

328 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension with materials to match existing. Pitched roof with Velux roof light. Window to rear elevation and patio doors opening onto patio to side elevation. Extension to be 4x4 metres, maximum height 3.9 metres and 2.7 metres to the eaves. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

29 Rother Avenue, Brimington: Rear single storey extension. Conditional permission.

10 Redgrove Way, Walton, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension (sunroom), existing conservatory to be removed. Conditional permission.

30 Cemetery Terrace, Brimington: Single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

30 Newbridge Lane, Brimington: Detached home office and lobby room. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

27 Packers Row, Chesterfield: Refurbishment of existing timber shopfront. Conditional permission. Illuminated signage. Conditional permission.

23 Sandstone Avenue, Walton, Chesterfield: Front porch extension. Conditional permission.

Carberry Wood, 7 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing detached bungalow and detached garage and construction of a new two storey, four bedroom dwelling together with attached garage. Conditional permission.

31 Durham Close, New Whittington, Chesterfield: Detached garage. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 Wentworth Avenue, Chesterfield: Change of use of existing residential dwelling house to care home for three children, with external alteration to the property and widening of the existing driveway. Conditional permission.

Land south of Worksop Road, Mastin Moor: Reserved Matters consent dealing with appearance, access, landscape, layout and scale for the erection of 163 residential dwellings, associated infrastructure and incidental landscaping. Conditional permission.

28 High Street, Brimington: Change of use and extension to create two flats and parking. Conditional permission.

Former Old Whittington Miners Welfare Club and Bowling Green, Station Lane, Old Whittington, Chesterfield: Construction of 22 houses and flats. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Danesmoor Farm House, Mickley Lane, Stretton: Fell one sycamore tree.

113 Eckington Road, Coal Aston: Proposed siting of an external rear raised deck and access stairs. Internal alterations and rear bifold doors to access the raised deck.

7 Emmett Carr Lane, Renishaw: Retrospective application for change of use from a retail unit to a public house, erection of a canopy and hut for serving of food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbott Farm, Dolehole Lane, Brackenfield: Two storey side extension.

23 Church Lane, Morton: Erection of single storey front and rear extension, internal and external alterations, additional car port, re-roof existing roof and two additional parking spaces.

11 West Street, Dronfield: Conversion of existing attic space into bedroom extension and snug with two dormer windows to the rear.

St Winnows, Ashover New Road, Woolley Moor: Single storey timber framed detached garage to front elevation. Rear dormer with associated formation of a first floor balcony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quarry Stables, Quarry Hill, Troway, Marsh Lane: Demolition of existing stables/workshop and rebuilding of self build single dwelling in place.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Blakelow Cottage, Holestone Gate Road, Holestone Moor, Ashover: Prior notification for an agricultural building for the storage of fodder. Planning permission required.

44 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Two storey side and single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gooseberry Farm, Holmesfield: Prior approval for the change of use of agricultural barn to dwelling with associated landscaping works. Permitted development.

Cliffhurst, 46 Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Two storey front porch extension, single storey side and rear extension. Conditionally approved.

41 Gainsborough Road, Dronfield: Front and side wrap around single storey extension including associated internal alterations. Conditionally approved.

The Old Vicarage, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Listed building consent for installation of two skylights in existing skylight recesses in barn annexe. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morton Primary School, Main Road, Morton: Erection of a new single classroom modular building with integrated toilets and small group room, regrading of the existing tarmac playground around the development. Conditionally approved.

35 Highfields Road, Dronfield: Front porch, two storey side and single storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.

Land east of Unstone House and railway line, Whittington Lane, Unstone: Retrospective application for the change of use from agricultural barn to equine with erection of lean-to extension and additional hard standing and change of use of the land for the keeping of horses. Conditionally approved.

The Olden Barn, Brassington Lane, Old Tupton: Listed building consent for installation of two roof lights in southern roof elevations, removal of modern partition between kitchen and dining room (western bays) and installation of a metal beam to support the first floor. Replacement of plastic vents grille with metal grilles on the west elevation. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi Foodstores, 8 High Street, Clay Cross: Retrospective application for siting an InPost Parcel Locker on retail site. Conditionally approved.

77 St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield: Single storey rear extension (modification of existing extension built without permission) and rear dormer loft conversion. Refused.

Land opposite Stoneycroft Road and The Poplars, Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Erection of an agricultural building for grain storage with access and track. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

108 Ball Hill, South Normanton: Single storey rear extension to existing dwelling and alterations to existing flat roof and introduction of lantern light with opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pear Tree Farm, Rowthorne Lane, Rowthorne, Chesterfield: Pruning of English oak tree to reduce height by 1m and lateral canopy by up to 2m. Reduce height of two hedgerows, cut one to approximately 1.5 - 2m and the other to approximately 3 - 5m.

48 Rowthorne Lane, Glapwell: Rear orangery.

17 Kingfisher View, Clowne: Storage building for agricultural/forestry use.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

5 Southgate Bungalows, Worksop Road, Whitwell Common: First floor extension to the rear. Granted conditionally.

Visitors car park, Hardwick Hall, Hardwick Hall Drive, Hardwick Hall Park: Installation of three electric vehicle charging stations and associated equipment (feeder pillar) including installation of associated underground cabling to internal supply and associated works. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Cavendish Road, Bolsover: Erection of 1m high fence adjacent footpath rising to 1.8m, replace window with French door, rear door blocked up, all windows going from white to anthracite grey, pebble dash render being removed and replaced with smooth white, new driveway. Granted conditionally.

15 Pennine Close, Tibshelf: Single storey rear extension to side/rear. Granted conditionally.

15 Erica Drive, South Normanton: Fell one ash tree. Granted conditionally.

Station Yard, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley: Change of use of land to enable the stationing of four residential mobile homes for travelling showpeople to occupy with associated access and landscaping. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

34-40 High Street, South Normanton: Change of use from offices to mixed use – youth centre and pop-up charity shop. Granted conditionally.

9 New Barlborough Close, Clowne: Creation of raised hard standing and steps and removal of rear boundary brick wall to be replaced with double gates at same height for vehicle access. Granted conditionally.

Land to the west of Cartwright Lane alongside the Mansfield Road, South Normanton: Erection of two employment units with ancillary office floorspace, car parking, service yards and site works with details of access, layout and scale submitted for approval. Granted conditionally.