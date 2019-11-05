Plans approved to build care home at Chesterfield car park

Councillors have approved plans to build a care home at the site of a car park in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee has given Ashgate Road Developments Ltd conditional permission to build the care home at the Ashgate Road car park.

Cars parked at Ashgate Road car park when it was controlled by Chesterfield Borough Council.

MORE: 'No structural defects' with prominent Chesterfield property, owners insist

Planning documents show the four-storey care home will have 72 beds and a 23-space car park will also be provided.

A planning statement submitted to the council of behalf of the developer said: "The proposal brings an additional care facility which is recognised as both a local and national need.

"The proposed facility is designed for older people specialising in palliative and dementia care as regulated by the Care Quality Commission.

"The services provided in the building will broadly fall into four categories: residential care; nursing care; day care; continuing healthcare."

The car park used to be owned by Chesterfield Borough Council.

In 2018, the authority agreed to sell the site, which has been earmarked for development since the mid-1990s.

Since the sale went ahead, the land has continued to be used as a car park.

MORE: Missing 13-year-old may be in Derbyshire