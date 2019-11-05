'No structural defects' with prominent Chesterfield property, owners insist

The owners of Markham House in Chesterfield have insisted there are no structural defects with the prominent property.

The Avenue nightclub, which is based in Markham House, has stated on its Facebook page that it is currently closed because 'our health and safety team highlighted some structural defects with the building'.

Markham House in Chesterfield.

Paul Birch, owner of The Avenue, told the Derbyshire Times last week: "Personally I can't see us reopening in the same spot as the damage would take too long to put right."

On Monday, Lodge Farm Estates (LFE) - which owns the property on Markham Road - said in a statement: "Professionals, including chartered building surveyors, have confirmed that there are no structural defects with The Avenue or Markham House."

Mr Birch said 'water ingress' is an issue in The Avenue and 'we also have the problem of the ceiling dropping in and the plasterwork coming away from the walls'.

He accused LFE of 'failing to respond in a swift and professional manner'.

In its statement, LFE said it was contacted by Guard International Security Ltd (GIS) - which operates The Avenue - about a 'small leak caused by rainwater penetration' on July 13.

According to the statement, ‘LFE responded the same day to the report of the leak and subsequently assessed it ahead of appointing a contractor to undertake the repairs in September in line with chartered building surveyors recommendations', with 'all works completed' on September 20.

The statement continued: "A request was made to GIS by LFE to reinspect the property on October 14. Access is yet to be granted by GIS."

LFE's statement added: "Significant investment has been made and continues to be be made in the landmark building. The investment has helped it attract a number of new tenants.

"Four floors at Markham House are undergoing refurbishment to a high standard with the top floor currently under offer."

There are seven tenants in Markham House.

