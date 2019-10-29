Owner of closed Chesterfield venue issues statement about refunds for customers

The owner of a Chesterfield venue which is currently closed has moved to reassure customers who are awaiting refunds.

In July, The Avenue posted on its Facebook page that it had to postpone four up-and-coming shows - T-Rex, Tiffany, Cast and Dressed to Kill - after 'our health and safety team highlighted some structural defects with the building'.

How The Avenue looked when it opened nearly three years ago.

Since then, a number of people have got in touch with the Derbyshire Times and posted on Facebook to say they have contacted the venue to ask for refunds but are still waiting to get their cash back.

Chesterfield resident Dave Benison, 44, who spent nearly £100 on four tickets for the Cast gig, said: "It seems thousands of people - including myself - have been left out of pocket.

"Over the last two to three months, the venue and promotional staff have been non-responsive to e-mails and phone calls other than to say the building is closed due to roof damage.

"When are we going to get our money back?"

The Derbyshire Times put that question to Paul Birch, owner of The Avenue.

He said: "I can confirm that we are now down to less than 100 tickets to be refunded and everyone should be refunded within the next seven to 10 days.

"We have been working through this with our insurance company so that everyone gets their full refund.

"They will also receive free complementary tickets for when we reopen."

The Avenue opened on Beetwell Street at the end of 2016, calling itself 'the largest independent music venue in the UK' with a capacity for 1,800 people.

When it launched, Mr Birch said he wanted to help rejuvenate Chesterfield's nightlife.