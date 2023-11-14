Planning consent is sought for first phase of new road in Chesterfield to ease congestion on A61 route and improve accessibility to railway station
Derbyshire County Council is seeking full planning approval for the initial 160m section of the Hollis Lane Link Road which form part of proposals for Chesterfield’s £10.8million southern gateway.
Work on the first stretch of the link road will include the realignment and widening of the Spa Lane/Hollis Lane junction, new pedestrian crossings across the A61 off-slip road and at Hollis Lane, a shared foot/cycleway along the eastern boundary of the carriageway and demolition of buildings associated with the former Jewson’s building merchants.
The two-phased scheme will involve redeveloping predominantly brownfield land between the A61 dual carriageway and the railway line to the east of the town centre.
Once complete, the new road will connect Hollis Lane (at the junction of Spa Lane) to Crow Lane (located by the entrance of the train station) and the Brimington Road/Brewery Street roundabout junction.