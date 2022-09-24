Phase one plans for £10.8m Chesterfield ‘southern gateway’ submitted

Progress on the £10.8m Chesterfield ‘southern gateway’ project is gaining momentum, as a planning application for a new link road is being reviewed.

An application for phase one of the eagerly anticipated Hollis Lane Link Road (HLLR), which will extend Spa Lane to Chesterfield Railway Station car park, has been submitted to Derbyshire County Council (DCC).

Proposed works include the realignment of the Spa Lane/Hollis Lane junction, new pedestrian crossings, a shared foot/cycleway along the eastern boundary of the carriageway and a new cycleway adjacent to the A61 off-slip.

The joint project between DCC and Chesterfield Borough Council aims to develop the land around the train station, creating up to 500 jobs and reducing congestion in the town centre.

A planning statement submitted by agents Aecom said: “The proposed link road will be delivered in two phases.

“The southern section, from Hollis Lane stretching 160m northwards represents phase one of the scheme and is the subject of this planning application.

“Phase two will be the subject of a further planning application at a later date.

“Chesterfield Borough Council supports the principle of the proposal, to provide a HLLR.

“The road is a long-standing aspiration of the borough council having been identified within the 2006 Local Plan and carried forward through to the current Local Plan (2020), within which the land for the road is safeguarded.

“Furthermore, through the consenting of the previous application presenting a very similar scheme, DCC can also be seen to support the scheme.

“The HLLR is envisaged as a solution to improving access to Chesterfield railway station from the south and east and will help to alleviate through traffic currently using the historic St Mary’s Gate and the town centre, whilst allowing access to the principal road network.”