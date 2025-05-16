Planners give go-ahead for employment units in Derbyshire countryside as part of warehouse park development

Bolsover District Council has given the go-ahead for two new employment units on countryside and farmland in South Normanton as part of the second phase of the Panattoni Park warehouse development.

The council’s planning committee unanimously approved outline planning permission at a meeting on May 14 for Marcus Jolly, of Lincoln, for a development on approximately 12.2hectares including two employment units with offices, car parking and service yards to the west of Cartwright Lane, alongside Mansfield Road, in South Normanton.

A council spokesperson stated: “The proposal will bring economic benefits and can be conditioned to secure skills and employment opportunities, as well as good sustainability credentials with regard to the build.

“Effective landscaping can mitigate loss of the countryside land and re-routing the footpath within this landscaping along with the likely increased footfall may increase use of the land for recreation and leisure, and deter anti-social behaviour.”

The site mainly falls in the Bolsover district but also includes land in the Ashfield district too so Ashfield District Council will also be considering the application but an agent for the applicant explained he has not experienced a situation where one council grants permission and the other does not but if there is such an outcome the applicant would appeal.

A council report outlined the scale of the development which will include 38,196 square metres of gross internal floor space comprising 12,888sqm of warehouse space and 1,112sqm of office space in Unit 1, and 22,600sqm of warehouse space and 1,596sqm of office space in Unit 2.

The site comprises farmland to the north of the A38, bound by the recently completed Panattoni Park warehouse development to the west and the Fulwood Industrial Estate to the east with Normanton Brook to the north.

It also currently serves as a small countryside break between South Normanton to the west and an industrial estate to the east with the larger Ashfield District settlements of Sutton-in Ashfield and Kirkby-in-Ashfield further east and with the East Midlands Designer Outlet to the south beyond the A38.

The site is situated within the countryside and the proposal is contradicts Bolsover District Council’s Local Plan policy but the council claims the benefits of the scheme outweigh any conflict and concern for the farmland because it is of a low agricultural grade and a footpath through the site and nearby derelict dwellings on Cartwright Lane appear to have been subject to anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

A council spokesperson stated: “On balance, it is considered that the benefits of the development would outweigh the policy conflict.”

Phase 1 of the overall scheme to the west already has a newly created access from the roundabout between the Berristow Lane and Cartwright Lane exits and the latest proposed phase aims to use that new access for this site.

Ashfield District Council raised a number of issues for Bolsover District Council to consider including the loss of countryside, a gas pipe line on part of the site, a public right of way, nearby wildlife sites, past coal mining land, and the potential impact on the area’s highways.

One resident, John Cox, of South Normanton, also objected to the development over concerns about an increase in traffic entering and exiting the development using the same access road as two existing units with concerns about an increase in noise and fumes.

But Blackwell Parish Council and Cadent Gas raised no objections to the scheme and Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority has also raised no objections after considering parking, trip rates, increased traffic and after analysing the roundabout for the A38, Berristow Lane, Carter Lane East and Cartwright Lane as well as other junctions.

However, Derbyshire County Council’s flood team has requested further information from the applicant after raising concerns about drainage and surface water drainage arrangements between the site and Normanton Brook.

The planning committee also considered that the site still falls in a safeguarded area for the cancelled stretch of the previously planned HS2 high-speed rail line which is still potentially earmarked for potential Network North schemes so the applicant will have to monitor any future plans.

HS2 Ltd, as the agent acting for the Department for Transport, has raised no objections to the scheme based on the current position but it has advised the applicant to closely follow the progress of the Network North programme.

A council spokesperson stated: “Economic, employment and skills benefits will be brought through the construction and operation of the development, and the site represents a suitable location for such development with regard to accessibility to the Strategic Road Network, contributing towards an expected future need within the East Midlands area.”

The planning committee agreed that authority be given to the council’s Development Management and Land Charges Manager or principal planners to approve the development subject to no objections from the county council flood authority and a number of conditions including an investigation into any potential risks from past coal mining and a landscaping and biodiversity enhancement plan.