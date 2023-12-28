Plans have been unveiled for the third phase of a major housing development near Chesterfield.

Mallard Homes is bidding for planning consent to create 20 new homes on the former Avenue site at Derby Road, Wingerworth. The proposal is for 14 semi-detached houses containing four bedrooms and accommodation across three floors plus a two-storey apartment building that will house six flats.

Outline planning permission for up to 489 homes at the multi-phase development was granted by North East Derbyshire District Council in 2014. The first section of 252 properties, built by Tilia Homes, is nearly completed.

Strata Homes is seeking planning consent to enable construction work to begin on the second phase of 217 new homes. Both Mallard Homes and Strata Homes have each lodged a reserved matters application with the district council whose decision is pending.