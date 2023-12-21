A housing developer has unveiled plans to build 217 homes on a brownfield site near Chesterfield.

Strata Homes’ proposal for the former Avenue coking plant site at Wingerworth includes 97 semi-detached/terraced properties, of which 57 would be affordable either through rent or shared ownership, and 120 detached houses. The plan marks the second phase of a major housing development which began with Tilia Homes’ construction of 252 properties which are nearing completion.

Outline planning permission for up to to 469 dwellings was approved by North East Derbyshire District Council in 2014.

The plan by Strata Homes for its 11.46 hectare site includes recreation areas with the emphasis on nature-themed equpment for younger children, apparatus to encourage climbing, balancing and spinning among older children and footpaths offering play on the way attractions such as tunnels and balancing logs.