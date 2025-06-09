Plans to create 43 new apartments in the old Marks and Spencer building in Chesterfield town centre have been submitted to the borough council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals for the building on High Street include 34 one-bedroom apartments, six two-bedroom apartments and three studio apartments arranged over the first, second and third floors. The scheme is designed to appeal to single professionals, couples and young families, for whom the accessibility of shops, services and public transport makes town centre living particularly attractive.

An internal courtyard would be created by demolishing the flat roof section on the second floor. Apartments facing the courtyard would have Juliet balconies and full height windows. Dormer windows are proposed on the High Street and Knifesmithgate elevations and a new first-floor residential entrance off Knifesmithgate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would be storage for 50 cycles and a bin store for residential areas on the first floor.

A plan to create 43 apartments in this building on Chesterfield's High Street would involve the installation of dormer windows in the sloping roof of the south elevation.

The applicant, ALB Chesterfield Ltd, was granted permission by the borough council in May 2025 to create three commercial units on the ground floor of the building and to make minor alterations to the shopfront.

A design and access statement in support of the planning application for apartments said: “At ground floor level, the inclusion of Class E commercial units along the historic High Street frontage supports the council’s aims to revitalise the town centre economy, encourage footfall, and attract a broader demographic.

"Importantly, the scheme retains the existing building, preserving the architectural integrity and historic character of both the structure and its surrounding context. Minimal intervention to the north and south façades ensures that the setting of adjacent heritage assets is respected, delivering economic and environmental benefits with limited impact on the established historic streetscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, the proposal represents a sustainable, well considered regeneration project that brings an under utilised site back into meaningful use. It supports first-time buyers, contributes to the delivery of high quality homes, and promotes the ongoing vitality of Chesterfield town centre.

"On this basis, we respectfully submit that the application should be approved to enable the delivery of much-needed housing and commercial activity in this strategically important location.”

A heritage statement said that the internal changes would be significant but there were no discernible historic features within the building. This report added: “Whilst the development will materially alter the interior of the building, it is considered to cause minimal harm.”