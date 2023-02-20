Pink Floyd's poster for the great gig in Chesterfield is snapped up by overseas private collector
A rare poster advertising Pink Floyd’s gig in Chesterfield during the Sixties has smashed its estimate at auction.
Brisk bidding resulted in the artefact being sold for £3,825, which was £825 over its top estimate. A spokesman for Bonhams in London said the poster had gone to an overseas private collector.
When news that the poster, which advertised Pink Floyd’s gig at St James Hall on March 27 was to be auctioned, Dave McPhee, a musician on the scene at the time, wrote on social media: “I’ve seen two posters over the past 53 years, the original, and an early ‘bootleg’ one, but never this one before...it certainly wasn’t around at the time, so I’ll be very surprised if it fetches their target price.”
The poster doesn’t advertise the year that Pink Floyd played the gig, supported by Shape of the Rain and Emery Chase, but archives show that it was 1969.