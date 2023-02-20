Brisk bidding resulted in the artefact being sold for £3,825, which was £825 over its top estimate. A spokesman for Bonhams in London said the poster had gone to an overseas private collector.

When news that the poster, which advertised Pink Floyd’s gig at St James Hall on March 27 was to be auctioned, Dave McPhee, a musician on the scene at the time, wrote on social media: “I’ve seen two posters over the past 53 years, the original, and an early ‘bootleg’ one, but never this one before...it certainly wasn’t around at the time, so I’ll be very surprised if it fetches their target price.”