Pink Floyd's poster for the great gig in Chesterfield is snapped up by overseas private collector

A rare poster advertising Pink Floyd’s gig in Chesterfield during the Sixties has smashed its estimate at auction.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 11:01am

Brisk bidding resulted in the artefact being sold for £3,825, which was £825 over its top estimate. A spokesman for Bonhams in London said the poster had gone to an overseas private collector.

When news that the poster, which advertised Pink Floyd’s gig at St James Hall on March 27 was to be auctioned, Dave McPhee, a musician on the scene at the time, wrote on social media: “I’ve seen two posters over the past 53 years, the original, and an early ‘bootleg’ one, but never this one before...it certainly wasn’t around at the time, so I’ll be very surprised if it fetches their target price.”

The poster doesn’t advertise the year that Pink Floyd played the gig, supported by Shape of the Rain and Emery Chase, but archives show that it was 1969.

The poster which was auctioned at Bonhams advertising the gig at Chesterfield's St James Hall (hall photo: John Stanley). Pink Floyd are pictured in the year before they came to Chesterfield and when they still had Syd Barrett in the line-up (photo: Keystone Features/Getty Images).
