The artwork advertises the band’s show, presented by the Chesterfield College of Technology Students Union, at St James Hall on March 27, 1969. Support acts The Shape of The Rain and Emery Chase are also named.

Auctioneer Bonhams is estimating that the poster will fetch between £2,000 and £3,000 at the sale on February 14.

Dave McPhie, who was a stalwart of the Chesterfield music scene during the Sixties and Seventies, wrote on social media: “I’ve seen two posters over the past 53 years, the original, and an early ‘bootleg’ one, but never this one before...it certainly wasn’t around at the time, so I’ll be very surprised if it fetches their target price.”

Up for auction at Bonhams is the rare poster advertising the gig at Chesterfield's St James Hall (hall photo: John Stanley). Pink Floyd are pictured in 1967 in the year before they came to Chesterfield and when they still had Syd Barrett in the line-up (photo: Keystone Features/Getty Images).

News of the poster’s auction has brought back memories for fans who saw Pink Floyd playing at the Vicar Lane hall, popularly known as Jimmys. Chris Short commented: “I was there that night, very strange, psychedelic light show.” Sheila Tarleton said: “Was a good night.”Peter Coleman wrote: “Me and the late Jonny Walker helped them with their gear and got in free. We didn’t know who they were til we got in, we were just helping out since we were passing the back door.”