Pictures show destruction as firefighters work 'through the night' tackling large north Derbyshire blaze

Crews from Bolsover and Shirebrook were called to the fire on an allotment site in Bolsover at about 3am this morning (Friday, April 1).

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Bolsover crew along with Shirebrook crew were mobilised to various sheds and materials well alight on an allotment site in Bolsover.

Firefighters have released pictures of a large blaze they have been tackling overnight in Derbyshire. Image: DFRS.

"Crews worked through the night to extinguish the fire,” the service added in a Facebook post from Bolsover Fire Station.