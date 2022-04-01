Pictures show destruction as firefighters work 'through the night' tackling large north Derbyshire blaze

Firefighters have released pictures of a large blaze they have been tackling overnight in Derbyshire.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 1st April 2022, 9:22 am

Crews from Bolsover and Shirebrook were called to the fire on an allotment site in Bolsover at about 3am this morning (Friday, April 1).

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Bolsover crew along with Shirebrook crew were mobilised to various sheds and materials well alight on an allotment site in Bolsover.

MORE: The Chesterfield streets where you are most likely to get a parking fine

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Firefighters have released pictures of a large blaze they have been tackling overnight in Derbyshire. Image: DFRS.

"Crews worked through the night to extinguish the fire,” the service added in a Facebook post from Bolsover Fire Station.

Firefighters have released pictures of a large blaze they have been tackling overnight in Derbyshire. Image: DFRS.