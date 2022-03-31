The Chesterfield streets where you are most likely to get a parking fine

The photos show the locations and how many tickets were issued in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

According to figures provided by Derbyshire County Council 424 parking fine were issues in Chesterfield during 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Of those fines, 325 were paid, 12 were cancelled after appeal, 56 remain unpaid and 31 were cancelled with no appeal.

Perhaps unsurprisingly the three Chesterfield streets where the highest number of fines were issued are West Bars, Glumangate and Rose – with 275, 263 and 193 respectively last year.

After that come Infirmary Road with 128, Beetwell Street with 121 and Chatsworth Road with 109.

Also in the top 10 most-fined parking spots were Stephenson Place, Market Place and Low Pavement – with 72, 68 and 58 respectively.

However some streets saw drastic increases or reductions in the number of tickets handed out.

Just one fine was issued at Higher Albert Street in the year 2020/21, rising to 16 in 2021/22.

While Elder Way headed in the opposite direction – with 33 fines in 2020/21 reducing to just one in 2021/22.

1. Beetwell Street 2020/21: 114 2021/22: 121

2. Rose Hill 2020/21: 122 2021/22: 193

3. Market Place 2020/21: 66 2021/22: 68

4. Wharf Lane 2020/21: 20 2021/22: 58