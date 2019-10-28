Picture postcards show hustle and bustle of Chesterfield Market

Picture postcards showing the hustle and bustle of Chesterfield Market have gone on sale.

The postcards have been produced by Brockwell Books of Chesterfield, which has a stall on the market, and feature drawings by a resident of the town, Stuart Heard.

Ed Fordham with the drawings. Picture by Jason Chadwick.

Ed Fordham, who runs Brockwell Books of Chesterfield, said: "These are superb contemporary insights into the life, charm and vigour of the market.

"More than anything else we were struck at the skill in the artistry and line drawings and we are deeply grateful to Stuart for marking his pictures available in this way."

Ed added: "The cards are a constructive and determined push-back to the critics who don't use the market and make out it is 'not what it used to be'.

"In fact we have a thriving outdoor market - one of the largest in the country and it continues to be a beating heart for Chesterfield."

The postcards can be bought from Brockwell Books of Chesterfield as well as TwelfthCraft, Adorn Jewellers, the Samaritans shop and Quinney’s Pet Supplies.

