Chesterfield man's death was drug-related, coroner rules

A Chesterfield man died after taking synthetic cannabinoids, an inquest heard.

Anthony Yamada passed away at his flat on Sheffield Road on October 10 last year, Chesterfield coroners' court was told.

Coroner Matthew Kewley said: "Mr Yamada had a known history of drug misuse and was found unresponsive having consumed synthetic cannabinoids.

"The presence of myocardial micro-abscesses would have decreased Mr Yamada's cardiovascular reserve which would have made him more susceptible to the toxic effects of synthetic cannabinoid use."

He concluded that Mr Yamada's death was drug-related.

Synthetic cannabinoids are man-made, mind-altering chemicals that some users turn to as an alternative to marijuana.

They are either sprayed on dried, shredded plant material so they can be smoked, or sold as liquids to be vaporized and inhaled in e-cigarettes and other devices.

The Derbyshire Recovery Partnership can help people with a drug or alcohol problem. For more information, visit www.derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk



