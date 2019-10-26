Councils create joint board to drive Chesterfield regeneration works

Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council have announced a new partnership to deliver regeneration projects which will be key to economic to the borough’s future economy.

The new Joint Growth Board will see the councils work more closely to coordinate resources and ensure delivery timescales and outcomes are met.

Chesterfield Borough Councillor Terry Gilby

Borough councillor Terry Gilby said: “Both councils have ambitious economic growth programmes underway, so the creation of the new board will allow us to accelerate project delivery, share resources and have a more joined-up approach to working with our private sector partners.

“We put our communities first in each of the projects we undertake, so I believe that the new jobs, housing and benefits this partnership will bring to our local economy will help to make Chesterfield a thriving borough.”

The Joint Growth Board will include the leaders of both councils and the relevant portfolio holders, and will be responsible for monitoring projects and taking decisions to ensure plans remain on track.

County councillor Tony King said: “As Derbyshire’s largest town, we all want to see Chesterfield thrive.

“That’s why it makes sense to work together, to pool our resources and efforts to create jobs and drive economic growth.”

He added: “It’s all part of our approach to being an enterprising council and it’s what our residents and businesses expect.”

The borough council’s growth strategy was agreed last year and outlined several significant projects for the coming years, several of which are already underway.

Both councils are currently involved in multi-million-pound ventures including the Northern Gateway project, Chesterfield Waterside, Staveley Corridor improvements, and preparations for HS2.

Collectively, these projects are expected to create up to 10,000 new job opportunities.

Also on the horizon is a new enterprise centre for both start-up and medium sized businesses on the Holywell Cross car park in the heart of Chesterfield, with work due to start after the archaeological dig is finalised.

This is one element of the Northern Gateway project, funded by a Sheffield City Region Infrastructure Fund grant of £5.83million.

Works are also underway on Elder Way and Knifesmithgate to create new retail outlets under the new Premier Inn, as well as street improvements planned in the area next year.

As well as the joint growth board, a dedicated skills delivery officer will help ensure local residents are best placed to take advantage of the jobs created by these schemes.