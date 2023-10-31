News you can trust since 1855
Photos show how angelic children in Derbyshire are bewitched by the spell of Halloween fancy dress to become little terrors!

Little and large guys and ghouls in Derbyshire love dressing up for Halloween as these spook-tacular snaps show.
By Gay Bolton
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:23 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 17:45 GMT

Garish make-up and spellbinding costumes trick parents into believing their angelic offspring have turned into little devils and what a treat it is for kids to watch their reaction to the ghostly guises.

Grown-ups love venturing to the dark side too by becoming witches for the night, some even roping in their four-legged friends!

Decorating the family home isn’t just for Christmas…. Halloween offers the perfect opportunity to make your lair a haunted house!

Have you got a spook-tacular photo of your little terror dressed up for Halloween?

Halloween fun

Have you got a spook-tacular photo of your little terror dressed up for Halloween?

Hannah Proctor posted this photo of a good witch and her little cat.

Bewitching sight

Hannah Proctor posted this photo of a good witch and her little cat.

Gabrielle Yardley posted: "My oldest skeleton."

Great look!

Gabrielle Yardley posted: "My oldest skeleton."

Tracy Peacock wrote: "Granddaughter off to her Halloween disco at school."

Dancing queen

Tracy Peacock wrote: "Granddaughter off to her Halloween disco at school."

