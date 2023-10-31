Little and large guys and ghouls in Derbyshire love dressing up for Halloween as these spook-tacular snaps show.

Garish make-up and spellbinding costumes trick parents into believing their angelic offspring have turned into little devils and what a treat it is for kids to watch their reaction to the ghostly guises.

Grown-ups love venturing to the dark side too by becoming witches for the night, some even roping in their four-legged friends!

Decorating the family home isn’t just for Christmas…. Halloween offers the perfect opportunity to make your lair a haunted house!

1 . Halloween fun Have you got a spook-tacular photo of your little terror dressed up for Halloween?

2 . Bewitching sight Hannah Proctor posted this photo of a good witch and her little cat.

4 . Dancing queen Tracy Peacock wrote: "Granddaughter off to her Halloween disco at school."