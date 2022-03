Our photographer has been out and about capturing these great images of people enjoying the unseasonably good weather.

But don’t put away your big coat just yet, as forecaster are warning of snow on the way next week!

MORE WEATHER NEWS: When mini-heatwave will end in Derbyshire as Met Office predicts snow next week

1. Queens Park Chesterfield. Enjoying the sunny weather at Queens park Chesterfield.

2. Sunshine stroll Enjoying the sunny weather at Hardwick Hall.

3. Ice cream weather! Enjoying the sunny weather and an ice cream at Queens Park Chesterfield. Paul Hind serves Will Maddison at Freddericks.

4. Great outdoors Enjoying the sunny weather at Hardwick Hall. Joyce and Gareth Allison.