On Saturday, September 14, The Badger on Brockwell Lane hosted a family fun day to raise funds for Gavin Melen – a Chesterfield dad of four diagnosed with terminal brain cancer back in May.

His family have set out to raise £100,000 towards life-prolonging treatment – and the event helped to raise £6460.05 towards their six-figure goal.

Natalie, Gavin’s wife, said: “A very personal and sincere thank you from the boys, Gav and I to everyone who shared, attended, donated, volunteered their time or took the time to contribute in any way to the family fun day.

“I can’t even begin to express the gratitude we have for each and every one of you. Our original plans were not to stay at the fundraiser due to fears we may struggle.

“We saw old school friends, old work friends, friends from every school and nursery the boys have attended, so many people that have meant so much to us at some point during our lives, and you made it so easy to be there and just enjoy your time and your company.

“Not at any point did we expect this kind of response. We are so overwhelmed and so grateful. Just thank you so much to you all.

“A really special thank you to all of our family and friends who helped organise this event or hosted a stall. And to those of you who volunteered your time to perform and entertain. None of this would have been possible without you and we love you all. And of course, thank you to The Badger Pub.”

Pictures from the family fun day can be found below – and the link to the family’s JustGiving page can be found here.

1 . Progress towards £100,000 goal The fundraising pot for Gavin's treatment now stands at just shy of £26,000 - after members of his family also embarked on a a 37km hike across the nine edges of the Peak District last week.

2 . Fundraising efforts Gavin, 35, and Natalie, 34, are pictured here with their four children - 13-year-old Oscar, 10-year-old Lucas, five-year-old Miles and three-year-old Evan.

3 . Private treatment in Germany With the possibility of accessing clinical trials in the UK now being ruled out, aGavin's family are hoping to help him to access private therapeutic treatment - with Germany now emerging as their most likely option.

4 . Surgery to reduce tumour Gavin underwent a debulking surgery on August 20, after a recent MRI scan showed that his tumour had grown considerably over a five-week period. Surgeons were able to remove 75% of the tumour, with the hope of improving his chances of responding to any subsequent treatments. The procedure has, sadly, left Gavin with 'Left Homonymous Hemianopsia' - meaning he has left side total vision loss from the vertical midline in both of his eyes.