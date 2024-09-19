41 of the best places for a pint across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – voted for by our readers

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 15:25 BST
These are some of the best pubs to visit for a pint across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – according to our readers.

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite place to get a pint in Derbyshire – and these are the results!

Whether it is a quaint country pub or a bustling town centre venue, Derbyshire has a number of amazing places to grab a drink.

The full list can be found below, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – is there anywhere else you think should also be included?

Our readers have chosen their favourite pubs across the county.

1. Best places for a pint

Our readers have chosen their favourite pubs across the county.

Gaz Reddish said: “There’s only one place and that’s Junction Bar in Brampton, second to none.”

2. Junction, Brampton

Gaz Reddish said: "There's only one place and that's Junction Bar in Brampton, second to none."

Rachael Pollard said: “The Chesterfield Arms is our favourite place for a pint.”

3. Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield

Rachael Pollard said: "The Chesterfield Arms is our favourite place for a pint."

Nick Shaw said: “Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe. Great selection of pumps, good beer and the food is real value for money. And they’ve got a games room.”

4. The Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe

Nick Shaw said: "Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe. Great selection of pumps, good beer and the food is real value for money. And they've got a games room."

