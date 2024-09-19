We asked our readers to tell us their favourite place to get a pint in Derbyshire – and these are the results!

Whether it is a quaint country pub or a bustling town centre venue, Derbyshire has a number of amazing places to grab a drink.

The full list can be found below, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – is there anywhere else you think should also be included?

1 . Best places for a pint Our readers have chosen their favourite pubs across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Junction, Brampton Gaz Reddish said: "There's only one place and that's Junction Bar in Brampton, second to none." Photo: Brian Eyre

3 . Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield Rachael Pollard said: "The Chesterfield Arms is our favourite place for a pint." Photo: Brian Eyre