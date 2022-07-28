Photographer fears Derbyshire reservoir will run dry in summer drought

Iain Gregory posted pictures of the low level of water in the reservoir on social media, commenting: “Not often you can stand just eight feet away from the bottom of the turret at Howden dam wall.

Mr Gregory, who lives in Worksop and works as a team leader for a distribution company, said that he was shocked to see the water at such a low level in July. He said: “I’ve been going since 1976 when I was three and it’s never been that low. It’s usually at its lowest end of September – it was that low in 2018 but in September.”