Photo taken just 8ft away from the tower at Howden dam.

Photographer fears Derbyshire reservoir will run dry in summer drought

A man who has visited the Upper Derwent Valley for nearly half a century fears that Howden Reservoir could dry up without rainfall in August.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 10:40 am

Iain Gregory posted pictures of the low level of water in the reservoir on social media, commenting: “Not often you can stand just eight feet away from the bottom of the turret at Howden dam wall.

“If we have a dry August September then I reckon it will go empty.”

READ THIS: Hosepipe ban – Severn Trent issues statement as reservoir levels fall during heatwave

Mr Gregory, who lives in Worksop and works as a team leader for a distribution company, said that he was shocked to see the water at such a low level in July. He said: “I’ve been going since 1976 when I was three and it’s never been that low. It’s usually at its lowest end of September – it was that low in 2018 but in September.”

Howden Dam is the uppermost of three reservoirs in the Derwent Valley with its western half in Derbyshire and its eastern half in South Yorkshire.

1. Howden reservoir

Visitors can see how much the water level has dropped.

Photo: Iain Gregory

Photo Sales

2. Howden reservoir

Panoramic view of the reservoir in July 2022.

Photo: Iain Gregory

Photo Sales

3. Howden reservoir

Howden Reservoir is the uppermost of three in the Derwent Valley.

Photo: Iain Gregory

Photo Sales

4. Howden Reservoir

Arid landscape caused by the lack of rain this summer.

Photo: Iain Gregory

Photo Sales
DerbyshirePhotographerHowdenWorksopSevern Trent
Next Page
Page 1 of 2