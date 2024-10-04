Photo memories of teachers at Derbyshire and Chesterfield schools in the 80s, 90s and 2000s as we mark national Teachers' Day

School days are said to be the best of our lives – and they were certainly helped by great teachers that brought their subjects to life.

These wonderful photos, plucked from the archive prove just that.

As we’re set to mark national Teachers' Day on Saturday, October 5 we have featured teachers and staff at schools, both primary and secondary from down the years.

How many of these do you recognise and remember?

Hady school teacherJudith Sensecall with youngsters Lauren Andrews, Kyle Perrins and Katherine Andrews. Photo: Terry Walden

Dunston teacher Andrea Callaghan was nominated for teacher of the year, L-R, Max Ragan, Luke Russell,Ashleigh Moseley, Courtney Neale, Amy Gregory, in 2006. Photo: BERNARD JONES

Pupils say goodbye to Turnditch primary school head teacher Michael Halls as he retires Photo: Lindsay Colbourne

Calow Primary School secretary Sandra botham retires after 28 years service. Also pictured are pupils Poppy Howles and Robert Bateman with head teacher Martin Thacker. Photo: Marisa Cashill

