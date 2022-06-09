Prom retro pictures

20 great photos from Derbyshire school prom nights down the years

As this year's end-of-term parties get closer, we look back at local school proms down the years

By Brian Eyre
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 1:27 pm

See if you spot yourself or friends in our latest look back at school prom pictures.

1. Ripley academy prom

Ripley academy prom held at Blackbrook house Belper. Abbey Hirst, Sophie Bain and Lorna Hitching.

Photo: Brian Eyre

2. Springwell Community College prom

Springwell Community College prom

Photo: jason chadwick

3. Springwell Community College prom

Springwell Community College prom

Photo: jason chadwick

4. Shirebrook Academy Prom night

Shirebrook Academy Prom night at Proact Stadium, Chesterfield

Photo: Rachel Atkins

