A village pharmacy whch requires bigger premises is poised for relocation after council planners approved the change of use of a vacant building.

An application was submitted by Mr H Patel of NH Pharm Ltd to Bolsover District Council for the end of terrace property at 91 Victoria Road, Pinxton.

The existing pharmacy at 78 Victoria Road needs larger premises due to the volume of prescriptions having doubled in six years and to cater for the Government’s plans to expand the services being offered by pharmacies.

A post office with residential accommodation was previously housed in 91 Victoria Road. This two-storey property has been vacant for more than five years and is now of poor external appearance. Bruce Malin, partner at Latimer Planning, stated in a letter to the council: “The property is currently empty and it is considered that the use of the premises as a pharmacy would ensure the long term upkeep and maintenance of the building and also maintain this service for local residents.”

Six full-time staff and four part-time staff would work at the new location which would be open from Monday to Friday 08.30am to 6pm and Saturdays 8.30am to 1pm. Parking for both staff and customers would continue to be provided as the existing arrangement and use the public car park on Victoria Road.

Ivan Langton, who lives on Victoria Road, wrote to the council: “I am concerned about the lack of parking, especially during the start and end of school period. It's already a problem at the chemist further down the road during school time.”

The property at the heart of the application stands on the corner of Victoria Road and Arthur Street. An officer from Derbyshire County Council’s highways department reported: “Based on the analysis of the information submitted and a review of Local and National policy the highways authority concludes that there would not be an unacceptable impact on highway safety or a severe impact on congestion as there appears to be no justifiable grounds on which an objection could be maintained as there appears to be no material impact on the public highway.”