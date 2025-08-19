A petition has been launched to save a north Derbyshire pub after plans were unveiled to demolish it and erect a drive-through cafe in its place.

Objectors to the plan can now sign a petition which has been started by Richard Smith. The petition says: “The Three Horseshoes isn't just another pub; it’s a cornerstone of Brimington. For years, it has served as a meeting point for residents, a place where friendships are forged, stories are shared, and the spirit of our community is alive. Losing this historic venue would not only mean losing a beloved gathering spot but would also detrimentally impact the social fabric of our village. “Transforming it into a drive-thru cafe threatens to exacerbate existing traffic congestion in Brimington. Our roads are already struggling to cope with current volumes, and adding a high-traffic establishment will only compound the issue. Additionally, the shift to a drive-through model will undoubtedly contribute to increased pollution levels, negatively affecting the health and well-being of local residents. “Furthermore, the closure of The Three Horseshoes represents another blow to local enterprise. In a world where large chains dominate, local businesses offer diversity and character. They foster employment opportunities for local people and keep economic benefits within the community. “It's vital to preserve the character and community spirit of Brimington by keeping establishments like The Three Horseshoes open. By signing this petition, you can help us call upon developers and local authorities to reconsider their plans, promote sustainable development, and protect the essence of our community.”