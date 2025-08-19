Petition is launched to save at-risk pub from bulldozers under plan for drive-through cafe in north Derbyshire village
A proposal to knock down the Three Horsehoes pub in Brimington, Chesterfield, has angered and shocked the community. Councillor Richard Smith, who is opposing the planning application, said: “It was disgusting that the landlord found out that he could be losing his job via Facebook.”
The landlord of the pub has declined to comment.
Brimington Property Ltd has submitted its proposal to Chesterfield Borough Council and a decision on the planning application is pending.
Objectors to the plan can now sign a petition which has been started by Richard Smith. The petition says: “The Three Horseshoes isn't just another pub; it’s a cornerstone of Brimington. For years, it has served as a meeting point for residents, a place where friendships are forged, stories are shared, and the spirit of our community is alive. Losing this historic venue would not only mean losing a beloved gathering spot but would also detrimentally impact the social fabric of our village. “Transforming it into a drive-thru cafe threatens to exacerbate existing traffic congestion in Brimington. Our roads are already struggling to cope with current volumes, and adding a high-traffic establishment will only compound the issue. Additionally, the shift to a drive-through model will undoubtedly contribute to increased pollution levels, negatively affecting the health and well-being of local residents. “Furthermore, the closure of The Three Horseshoes represents another blow to local enterprise. In a world where large chains dominate, local businesses offer diversity and character. They foster employment opportunities for local people and keep economic benefits within the community. “It's vital to preserve the character and community spirit of Brimington by keeping establishments like The Three Horseshoes open. By signing this petition, you can help us call upon developers and local authorities to reconsider their plans, promote sustainable development, and protect the essence of our community.”
The petition on change.org has so far attracted 216 signatories. Among them is Debra, Sheffield who comments: “Getting rid of another pub! Soon there will be nowhere to go to relax and chat with other people. What an awful country this is becoming.”