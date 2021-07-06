Person dies after being hit by a train at Chesterfield station
A person has sadly died after being hit by a train at Chesterfield station last night.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:12 am
British Transport Police were called to Chesterfield railway station at 7.42pm on Monday, July 5, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
Paramedics also attended, however a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
British Transport Police said: “Officers are now working to identify the individual and inform their next of kin.”
If you need to talk, call Samaritans on 116 123.