People rescued from house fire in Chesterfield

Firefighters rescued two people from a house blaze in Chesterfield last night.
Crews attended Moorland View Road shortly after 11pm.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Two occupiers were rescued from the property by the fire service."
Firefighters also ventilated the property.
The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.
