People rescued from house fire in Chesterfield

Firefighters rescued two people from a house blaze in Chesterfield last night.

Crews attended Moorland View Road shortly after 11pm.

The fire was in a house in the Walton area of the town.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Two occupiers were rescued from the property by the fire service."

Firefighters also ventilated the property.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

