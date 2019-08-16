Arrest made after thefts of 'numerous personal belongings' from vehicles in Chesterfield

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a spate of thefts from vehicles in Chesterfield.

A spokesman for Chesterfield Response Unit said: "A 33-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle.

'If you have been a victim, please call 101'

"We have seized numerous items which we suspect are personal belongings from their vehicles."

Officers believe the thefts occurred in the Loundsley Green area.

"Please contact 101 if you have been a victim," added the spokesman.

