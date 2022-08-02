Pedestrian in ‘critical but stable’ condition after suffering serious injuries in Derbyshire crash

The incident involved a pedestrian and a Skoda Yeti car and occurred at the Market Place in Wirksworth at 4.25pm yesterday (August 1).

Police said the pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Skoda, a woman on her 60s, is helping officers with their enquiries and investigations continue into the circumstances of the collision.

Police closed Harrison Drive to the Corner of West End /St Johns Street yesterday following the collision

Any drivers who were in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage that may be of help are asked to call Derbyshire police on 101, including reference 22*444148.

You can also contact the force on Facebook, Twitter, or by filling out an online contact form.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.