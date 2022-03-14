Peak District shopping centre secures 25 new jobs as four businesses announce opening plans

Recruitment for a mix of full time and part time roles is underway for the four new shops opening at Peak Village in the next few months.

Family owned Lamb’s Cakes and Bakes have relocated from Chesterfield to premises in the Courtyard at the shopping centre in Rowsley. The business offers an extensive range of baked goods made on site by owners Richard and Sarah Lamb.

Wild Olive is another independent family run business joining Peak Village, bringing its new brand of sustainable lifestyle products for body and home, all handmade in Derbyshire. Opening in early April, it will be a second store for the retailer along with its existing shop in Buxton.

With spring in the air, Peak Village will welcome its first permanent garden retailer in early April. Garden World will be opening a 5500 sq ft store with a similar outdoor space offering trees and shrubs, outdoor and indoor furniture, and giftware.

New venture Chatsworth Kitchen will open in June, offering a mix of food and homewares.

In 2021 Peak Village was bought by the Devonshire Group, the company that represents the interests of the Devonshire family at nearby Chatsworth. Approximately £1m has been committed to redevelopment with more than half already spent on essential repairs, redecoration, refitting of vacant units, and the landscaping of public areas with planters and street furniture.

Peak Village centre manager Katayune Jacquin said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming all our new tenants as we continue on our path to become a friendly home of local independents. We are creating a lovely blend of national brands and local names to deliver something really attractive to our customers.

“The launch of Chatsworth Kitchen demonstrates additional investment and commitment to Peak Village from Chatsworth and The Devonshire Group. It’s all having a positive knock-on effect with other stores now drawing up plans to upgrade their offer in tune with new investment in the quality and appearance of the site.”

The latest developments follow store openings late last year of Dr Derbyshire’s Emporium, Denby Pottery and Dotique, the designer fashion brand for women.

