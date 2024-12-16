The owner of a Hope Valley chip shop is tempting visitors with a special seasonal offer this month, with an added generous gesture of solidarity for his former coal industry colleagues as they remember the 40th anniversary of the strike which changed Britain forever.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Grafton was just 17 years old and a few months into his first job as a sump cleaner at Markham colliery when the National Union of Mineworkers launched its industrial action in defence of livelihoods and communities across the coal fields of Derbyshire and beyond.

Though his life later took him to global business success and now Toll Bar Fish & Chips, in Stoney Middleton, Pete has never forgotten how the strike shaped his character and upended the fortunes of everyone he knew – which is why he is offering a free meal to any former mineworker throughout December, along with free mince pies and mulled wine to every customer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “One thing the strike showed is that no matter what is thrown at hard-working people in the UK, they can always turn it around and make a positive.

Pete Grafton lived through the 1984 miners' strike and today runs Toll Bar Fish & Chips in Stoney Middleton. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“We’re celebrating how we’ve overcome everything. I’ve come out smiling, so let’s have fish and chips and enjoy it. This is the very least I can do.”

That kind of perspective might have seemed unlikely to Pete’s younger self, who followed all the men of his family down into the collieries and then fought like hell to defend them.

He said: “I remember shovelling wet coal as if it was yesterday. It was freezing cold, dark, dirty and phenomenally loud – hard graft – but there was camaraderie, team spirit, no one let anyone else struggle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the strike came I picketed every single day for year. I’d show up at the Arkwright Strike Centre and we’d go from there. I was at Orgreave and all round the country. Whatever you’d see on the news, I was there.

Toll Bar is thought to be the UK's only Grade II-listed fish and chip shop (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

“No one had any money, but you’d get £4 a shift on the pickets, so I’d do double night and day shifts, sleep in my car and do it all over again the next day. We were doing it to safeguard our futures and our children’s futures.”

He added: “There was real hardship, nothing to eat. People helped us out with second hand clothes. My mum was part of the Women Against Pit Closures working group, organising food parcels from Russia and all over the world.

“I think people in the community knew that if they could survive that, they could survive anything. Nothing could get harder. Whatever happened in life, we’d get through it together. There was a sense of family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today some historical narratives paint the miners’ eventual defeat as an inevitability – a way of life destined to be swept away by a superior economic ideology – but like so many who lived at the sharp end of the strike, Pete maintains another world was always possible.

Pete runs the shop alongside his son Harry. (Phot: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

He said: “We all wanted Nottinghamshire to come out. If we’d come out as a country, we would have won. Nottinghamshire kept the power stations running and ultimately she [Margaret Thatcher] won.

“They were working in good, high coal seams and thinking about themselves, not the collective. They thought they were safe, grabbed all the money and overtime, and looked after themselves.

“When we went back to work there was a sense of pride in that we’d tried, but we were upset, felt let down by other people and demoralised. It was difficult working with those who’d chosen not to strike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It was the beginning of the end too. The day we went back, pits started closing all around us. At Markham we took in miners from High Moor, Ireland, Bolsover, Arkwright. Every time one shut you were offered redundancy, we all knew people who’d lost out and that it was only a matter of time until the next one.

“I was only a child but there were guys who’d had 40 years down the pit. There were no jobs and tens of thousands of miners to go for every role that did come up.

“People went from earning £10 an hour in the mines, to £1 an hour working in security. They lost their cars, their houses, things they’d worked for all their lives were just taken off them.

“With no good, well paid jobs, and workplaces all scattered around, people stopped socialising like they’d used to. The pubs and clubs shut and the camaraderie went. Where everyone had looked out for each other before, now it was all low pay, dog-eat-dog. It broke the communities and some people never recovered.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete witnessed all this while continuing to clean the sumps at Markham until 1994, just before that finally shut too. He still lives close by in the village of Astwith.

He counts himself lucky in more ways than one, having found alternative work in quality control at a local pottery, which took him back into vocational education, on to an engineering degree and then a PhD in business.

After rising up the ranks to lead an aerosol factory in Derby – air fresheners and Mr Sheen – he ventured out alone to establish his own machine-building company – skilled British manufacturing which sold worldwide via trading outposts in China and California.

It proved so successful he was able to sell up and enter semi-retirement at 50, investing in the chip shop together with his family to keep busy and social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the seven years he has been there, Toll Bar has garnered an award-winning reputation with locals, Peak District visitors and celebrity customers like Liam Gallagher and Jarvis Cocker.

Pete said: "Running the shop is fantastic – the best. There’s no stress, lovely, friendly people and good food. It’s everything I want in life.

“There’s an alternative timeline where I’m still down the pit but without doubt, for me, it worked out for the best. I still have my health, I’ve not hurt myself from hard labour, breathing in dust and seeing comrades die.”

He added: “I’ve done well, I turned things around and made a good living. I have to look at the positives. Other people never got to feel that again, they lost all they’d got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are always two sides, and people will look at it differently, but miners were very intuitive and hard working. Lots of us were able to find new things, work hard again and show our worth. The area has reinvented itself too.”

There are many ex-miners among Pete’s regular customers and he is always happy to meet a comrade and chew the fat about the good and bad of it all.

He was particularly glad to support the commemorative anniversary exhibition staged in Chesterfield this year: “It brought back fond memories and it brought back hard memories, and I don’t think any lessons have been learned.

“The same will happen with British steel and every other industry. We’re dependent on everything foreign being cheaper and that leaves us insecure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The majority of the our comes from Russia and when Russia does what it has in Ukraine it puts a 35 per cent surcharge on fish, and chip shop prices have to go up 50 per cent.

“We let our industries waste away and don’t learn anything. We’ve got everything in this great country but we don’t look after it, all because of a greedy few.”

Toll Bar Fish & Chips can be found on The Bank, S32 4TF, and opens Wednesday to Saturday, 11.30am to 8pm.

Any former miner wishing to take up the free offer need only share their check number at the counter. Pete and his team will take care of the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To claim a free mince pies and mulled wine pick up a copy of this week’s Derbyshire Times for a coupon.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.