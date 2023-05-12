Oasis star Liam Gallagher stops by for fish and chip supper at popular Peak District chippy
Oasis star Liam Gallagher stopped for supper at a popular Peak District chippy – ordering a selection of food, including fish pie and a battered sausage.
Mr Gallagher, who is believed to be holidaying nearby, visited Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton.
Peter Grafton, who owns the highly rated chippy, said that the rock star ordered a selection of food including fish, pie, peas, curry, battered sausage and chips.
Mr Grafton said: “He was very friendly, polite and personable. He is a lovely man. He took some photographs with customers and with my wife Kirsten, who is a fan of Oasis.”
He added: "The shop was very, very busy. A few people approached him for photographs and he was very polite. He was lovely.”
It is not the first time famous faces have been spotted in the village – as Jarvis Cocker and Tom Cruise are among the stars who have also visited.
In 2021, Stoney Middleton played host to a Hollywood film crew who were making the next Mission Impossible film there.
Toll Bar Fish and Chips is the UK's only Grade II-listed fish and chip shop. It is based on the village's main road and has been serving up fried treats since 1926.