Mr Gallagher, who is believed to be holidaying nearby, visited Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton.

Peter Grafton, who owns the highly rated chippy, said that the rock star ordered a selection of food including fish, pie, peas, curry, battered sausage and chips.

Mr Grafton said: “He was very friendly, polite and personable. He is a lovely man. He took some photographs with customers and with my wife Kirsten, who is a fan of Oasis.”

He added: "The shop was very, very busy. A few people approached him for photographs and he was very polite. He was lovely.”

It is not the first time famous faces have been spotted in the village – as Jarvis Cocker and Tom Cruise are among the stars who have also visited.

In 2021, Stoney Middleton played host to a Hollywood film crew who were making the next Mission Impossible film there.