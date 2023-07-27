Kirstie Akeroyd runs Ashford’s Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation at Ashford-in-the-Water, a wildlife rescue specialising in hedgehogs and garden birds.

She was called into action at the weekend after two guinea pigs were found after being abandoned on a Peak District moor – and left with just a slice of pizza to survive on.

“On Sunday, somebody had found two guinea pigs dumped at Beeley Moor. I got tagged in the post on Facebook, saying that I might be able to help – I just had to help them.

Thankfully, the guinea pigs are now safe.

“I’ve got guinea pigs as pets anyway, so I brought them back. They’ve been dumped because they’ve got really bad eye problems, although they are in quite good condition.

“They were left with a slice of pizza – obviously not suitable guinea pig food.”

Kirstie said it was fortunate that the guinea pigs were rescued when they were, as they would not have survived overnight.

“They’ve been checked over by a friend of mine who’s a vet, and we’re just trying to work out costs now, because the white one will need to have his eye removed. People have started donating already, but for now it isn’t bothering him.

Kirstie’s rescue specialises in caring for hedgehogs and garden birds.

“They’re quite happy and they’ve been transferred outside to the hutch. They’re eating away and just doing what guinea pigs do.

“I’m very grateful to the people who found them – it was only by chance that they were found. I’ve been told that cockerels, rabbits and all sorts get dumped out there. The weather was bad on Sunday and the guinea pigs definitely wouldn’t have survived the night.”

Kirstie urged pet owners to take responsibility and contact one of Derbyshire’s animal rescues if they are struggling – rather than dumping their animals and leaving them to potentially die.

“There are places out there that can help. If one rescue can’t help, try another one. There are people out there, instead of just dumping them. There’s plenty of rescues around and you can try the local smaller ones.

“I’ve helped rehome a few animals. That’s not what I normally do, but people have messaged me so I’ve put posts on Facebook for them. I do get enquiries and I help people find their pets a new home – it has worked quite successfully and they’ve gone to really loving homes.

“I’ve had enquiries about people wanting the Guinea pigs, but they’re going to stay with me.

“There are alternatives instead of just abandoning them. These animals don’t know how to defend themselves and it’s not fair on them – do right by your animals.”