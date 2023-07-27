'Stormtrooper of Staveley' claims part of the Peak District for the Empire in amazing photos

Max Nixon has been bamboozling crowds with his full Stormtrooper-regalia at iconic locations in the Peak District.

The armour, as he describes it, is provided by Andrew Ainsworth from Shepperton Design Studios, and would normally retail at around £1,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old has said the adventures have allowed him to explore the Peak District from a new perspective. He said: “It’s been an opportunity to revisit the Peak District that we used to walk as children and claim some of it for the Empire. It’s not about me, it’s about showcasing the Peak District in a way that I can’t believe hasn’t been done before.

Max Nixon aka the Stormtrooper of Staveley

“During the summer months we are trying to get out every week for the best part of the summer. We might even do a calendar for charity if we can get the interest for it. There’s lots of options about where we can go and what we can do.”

READ THIS: Wrongly jailed Chesterfield Post Office worker still awaiting compensation

READ THIS: Experts object to plans to create of waterpark at derelict Derbyshire quarry

During lockdown Max became known as the “Stormtrooper of Staveley” due to his presence patrolling in the town. Now he’s most often seen in the Peak District but has said he’d be keen to head to Northumbria to visit locations where Robin Hood was filmed.

Max Nixon aka the Stormtrooper of Staveley

He said: “99% of the people that see me smile and those that don’t, well, they can just walk past - a bit of nonsense doesn’t hurt anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We shouldn’t take life too seriously and I would love it if, in one hundred years time, people were to find one of these photos and just think “who on earth is he and what is going on?”.

“It’s just about having fun, we all go through rough times, but the Peak District isn’t just Kendal mint cake and bobble hats.”

Max, who is now a butcher in Sheffield, previously ran popular butchers and greengrocers, D Stanley, formerly in Staveley Market Place.

Max Nixon aka the Stormtrooper of Staveley

His hilarious photographs show he has managed to combine the intensity of one of Darth Vader’s troops against the backdrop of some of the most stunning countryside in Britain. His amazing photos have gained thousands of fans online, and have been shared by local tourism sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has captured a host of landmarks for the Empire, including Ladybower Reservoir, the Stepping Stones in Dovedale, Lumsdale Falls, Mam Tor, Thor’s Cave and a rock-carved formation known as Toad’s Mouth.