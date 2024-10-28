Ahead of Halloween the Peak District has been ranked among the top ten most haunted areas in the United Kingdom.

The Peak District has been placed at number six among the best spots for ghost-hunting in the UK in a league compiled by experts at Park Holidays. Key metrics such as the number of haunted locations and the number of horror films shot in the area were analysed for the table. The Peak District boasts 19 haunted areas/buildings according to the experts’ findings.