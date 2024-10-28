Peak District among UK's top ten best areas for ghost-hunters

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 28th Oct 2024, 12:45 BST
Ahead of Halloween the Peak District has been ranked among the top ten most haunted areas in the United Kingdom.

Holidaymakers searching for spine-chilling getaways could find the perfect place in Derbyshire’s tourist destination where Kinder Scout and Winnats Pass have all featured in ghostly experiences.

The Peak District has been placed at number six among the best spots for ghost-hunting in the UK in a league compiled by experts at Park Holidays. Key metrics such as the number of haunted locations and the number of horror films shot in the area were analysed for the table. The Peak District boasts 19 haunted areas/buildings according to the experts’ findings.

Kent topped the table with 30 haunted areas/buildings.

Haddon Hall, Rowter Rocks near Birchover and Magpie Mine near Bakewell have spooky stories attached to them.placeholder image
Eyam Hall, a 17th century Jacobean manor house, is said to be haunted by the ghost of servant Sarah Mills who drowned in the well and by an old man who has been spotted in an upstairs room.placeholder image
A mythical mermaid is said to reside in the bottomless Mermaid's Pool on Kinder Scout, the highest point in the Peak District. Local legend suggests that the mermaid rises on Easter eve to give visitors long life or lure them to their fate.placeholder image
