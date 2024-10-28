Peak District among UK's top ten best areas for ghost-hunters
Holidaymakers searching for spine-chilling getaways could find the perfect place in Derbyshire’s tourist destination where Kinder Scout and Winnats Pass have all featured in ghostly experiences.
The Peak District has been placed at number six among the best spots for ghost-hunting in the UK in a league compiled by experts at Park Holidays. Key metrics such as the number of haunted locations and the number of horror films shot in the area were analysed for the table. The Peak District boasts 19 haunted areas/buildings according to the experts’ findings.
Kent topped the table with 30 haunted areas/buildings.