Pay your last respects to Dr Louise Jordan at celebration of life service on Chatsworth estate
Dr Jordan, who had a rare form of Motor Neurone Disease, died peacefully at home on December 23.
A private committal will be held at Chesterfield Crematorium on Friday, January 19. This will be followed by a celebration of Dr Jordan’s life at St Peter’s Church, Edensor, Chatsworth at 2.30pm to which everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will be served afterwards at Cavendish Hall.
A statement posted by her family on social media said: “Mum was not keen on all black at funerals and in her own words, insisted we cheer ourselves up with something “classy and colourful”.
Dr Jordan, a GP at Baslow Health Centre for more than 25 years, was instrumental in the formation of Bakewell based Helen’s Trust charity that enables people with terminal illness to die in the comfort of their own home. She was forced to retire from work when she lost the power of speech, a symptom of primary lateral sclerosis which had been diagnosed in 2021.
Her family has requested that donations be made to the Motor Neurone Disease Association or Helen’s Trust in lieu of flowers.